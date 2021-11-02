Students asked to benefit from Indonesian scholarships

SUKKUR: The Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, has said his country offers several scholarships for Pakistani students in higher education sector annually. He made the announcement while addressing the students and faculty of the University of Engineering and Technology ZA Bhutto Campus Khairpur.

The Indonesian Consul General, Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, said the Pakistani students should avail scholarships, adding that both the countries have brotherly relations that have become stronger over time. He said the Indonesian Consulate in Karachi is providing agriculture, education, business and trade opportunities to the people of Sindh who should take full advantage of it.