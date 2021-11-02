Ajay Lalwani murder case adjourned till 5th

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Sukkur adjourned the murder case of journalist Ajay Lalwani till November 05 as the defence counsel pleaded to transfer the case to the Sessions Court. The ATC adjourned the case till November 05, while the defence counsel filed a petition to transfer the case from ATC to District and Sessions Court, Sukkur, arguing that the ATC could not hold the murder trial. Opposing the defence, the plaintiff’s counsel argued that the murder case fell under the ATC’s mandate.

Some unidentified assailants riding motorcycles had shot and killed journalist Ajay Lalwani, when he was sitting at a barber shop in Saleh Patt, Sukkur. The relatives of the deceased had accused Syed Inayat Shah, Ehsan Shah, and former SHO Ashiq Mirani for the murder.