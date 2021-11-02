‘Practical steps taken for protection of journalists’

NAWABSHAH: Former Sindh law minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Monday said the Sindh government took practical steps for the protection and welfare of the journalists in Sindh.

He was talking to media persons at the Nawabshah Press Club, where he also congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the club.

Lanjar said the PPP will fulfill all the commitments made by the Sindh government. He assured Nawabshah Press Club President, General Secretary and other members that the financial grant approved by the Sindh government for the Nawabshah Press Club would soon be released. He said the steps would be expedited for the employment of the children of journalists.

In the end, the former provincial law minister was presented with Sindh’s traditional attire Ajrak and Topi. He was accompanied by DC Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar, SSP Capt (retd) Amir Saud Magsi and other political leaders.