US Army officers ask for clemency for treatment meted out to Gitmo detainee

NEW YORK: Seven US military officers, who heard the graphic descriptions last week of the brutal treatment meted out to a Pakistani detainee at the hands of CIA, have urged granting clemency in a letter addressed to the officer who will review the case, The New York Times reported on Monday.

The officers, all but one member of an eight-member military jury, condemned the US government’s conduct in the letter on behalf of Majid Khan, a Baltimore high school graduate turned Qaeda courier. “Mr. Khan was subjected to physical and psychological abuse well-beyond approved enhanced interrogation techniques, instead of being closer to torture performed by the most abusive regimes in modern history,” the jury members wrote in a letter addressed to the Arkansas National Guard’s Colonel Jeffrey Wood, the convening authority of the military commission.

“This abuse was of no practical value in terms of intelligence, or any other tangible benefit to US interests. Instead, it is a stain on the moral fiber of America; the treatment of Mr. Khan in the hands of U.S. personnel should be a source of shame for the US government,” they continued, according to The Times.

The harsh rebuke comes after the Guantanamo Bay detainee testified last Thursday on the abuse he suffered while in the CIA’s overseas prison network between 2003 and 2006.He said he had been subjected to waterboarding, forced enemas and feedings, as well as other forms of sexual and physical abuse.