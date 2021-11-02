Inam Ghani appointed new IG NHMP

ISLAMABAD: National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Inspector General (IG) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam handed over command to new NHMP Inspector General Inam Ghani in change of command ceremony he ld at NHMP HQs Islamabad, says a press release.

The ceremony was attend by seiner officers of NHMP. A memento of NHMP was presented to new NHMP IG Inam Ghani by outgoing IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam. Inam Ghani, PSP, assumed charge as NHMP IG.

He is the 19th IG of NHMP. Before his posting as NHMP IG, he was working as General Police in Pakistan Railways Police. During his illustrious career, he undertook various important assignments, the highlight of which remained his stint as Inspector General Punjab. On his arrival at NHMP Headquarters in Islamabad, he was presented guard of honour subsequent to which he held meetings with his staff officers. He was introduced with staff officers.

The new commander pledged his resolve to strengthen the organisation improved public service. He lauded that Motorway Police is well reputed police and “We have to work with more enthusiasm to enhance credibility level of NHMP at national & international level.

He urge work force to live a life to make a difference where they can. In his opening address he emphasised upon the senior officers to promote help culture and courtesy with the road users.