Sherry bashes PTI govt over looming gas crisis

ISLAMABAD: The PPP’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman has showed her grave concerns over the recent gas crisis in the country, saying the PTI government facing crisis after crisis as the LNG companies have backed out of the agreement to providing LNG to Pakistan, which would result in a terrible gas crisis starting from this month.
“If the companies are the habitual defaulters than why the government has done agreement with them,” PPP’s Senator questioned. Sherry Rehman said it seemed to be a defaulter versus a defaulter case, as the government has already bought less than one LNG cargo this year.
“The crisis erupted even after buying the most expensive LNG in history,” she said. She termed the PTI government as ‘incompetent.’ She asked who was responsible for the possible winter crisis and how long the people would have to suffer.
