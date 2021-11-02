Missing LNG cargoes: Govt works out multi-pronged strategy

ISLAMABAD: The government has carved out a multi-pronged strategy to cope with the massive surge in gas crisis that is feared after November 19 on account of the backing out by two LNG trading companies, GUNVOR and ENI, on their term cargoes.

Under the term agreements with Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), Italy-based ENI was to deliver the LNG cargo on November 26-27 and Singapore-GUNVOR on November 19-20, but both informed Pakistan that they will not deliver the term cargo on the said dates.

The ENI has committed default three times, including the latest one. ENI first defaulted in January 2021 by providing half of term cargo and then it did not provide a full term cargo in August and now it has backed out of its term cargo, which was due in later part of November.

The ENI communicated to the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) that its supplier has cancelled the cargo in the wake of commercial considerations and logistical issues, so it is not possible for it to deliver the term cargo in November. The top sources said that ENI has emerged as a habitual defaulter for monetary gains by repeatedly selling the term cargoes of Pakistan in the spot market wherein LNG prices have jacked up to 200 percent ($30-35 per MMBTU).

The Singapore-based GUNVOR first time committed the default of its term cargo, pleading that at the loading port system breakdown occurred, which is why it may not deliver the term LNG cargo on November 19-20. GUNVOR also claimed the force majeure.

The urgently-called meeting held here on Monday with Energy Minister Hammad Azhar in the chair deliberated on the unpleasant situation and carved out a strategy on how to tackle it. Top officials of the Petroleum and Power Division attended the meeting.

“Under the strategy, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has been asked to issue emergency tenders seeking bids from LNG trading companies for spot cargoes to bridge the gas deficit of 200mmcfd that may emerge in later part of the current month November,” a senior official told The News.

“The decision has been taken keeping in view the fact that the spot LNG prices have started going down and authorities have estimated to get the price of over $20 per MMBTU. Last month, the spot LNG price went up to $40 per MMBTU and that was the time when both the said LNG trading companies are estimated to have sold out Pakistan terms cargoes for huge monetary gains.”

In addition, the government has decided to reduce the RLNG demand from power sector and will arrange adequate quantity of furnace oil to run the power plants in the wake of cancellation of two LNG cargoes.

Under the term deal of ENI done with Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), ENI is bound to provide LNG cargo every month at 11.95pc of the Brent and GUNVOR is also in five-year term agreement and bound to provide a cargo at 11.6247pc of the Brent.

The government has also decided to continuously engage with the ENI and GUNVOR piling up pressure upon them to provide the LNG cargoes under the term agreement. When asked if the government will approach the Italian government for influencing the ENI, which is also from Italy to show respect to the 15-year agreement, the official said that Pakistan LNG Limited inked the 15-year agreement with ENI, arguing that the agreement is commercial in nature and it is not a G2G deal. However, the Petroleum Division will definitely take up the issue with the Italian government but through the Foreign Office.

To a question, the official said that term agreements with ENI and GUNVOR are flawed and not in the interest of the country. In case LNG trading companies commit default, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) can impose penalty of 30 percent of the term cargo price and not more than that.

However, the PLL is bound to pay 100 percent price of the term cargo under take or pay agreement if Pakistan, for any reason, cannot absorb the cargo in its system. To a question, the official said that for the month of November, import of 11 LNG cargoes was planned but because of cancellation of two term cargoes, the number of cargoes has been reduced to nine. He said that on PGPCL, four cargoes were planned, but now there will be two, one spot and one from Qatar under 10 years G2G agreement at 10.2 percent of the Brent.

The PLL has already received no bids for eight spot cargoes, four each for December and January because of the highest-ever LNG prices. The absence of eight spot cargoes in December and January will increase the gas deficit up to 600mmcfd, triggering massive gas loadshedding in the country.