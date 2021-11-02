Plots allotment to judges, officers case: SC bench disbands as Justice Sajjad recuses

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Supreme Court (SC) hearing a plea of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) disbanded on Monday after Justice Sajjad Ali Shah recused himself from hearing the matter.After Justice Sajjad Ali Shah recused himself from the bench, the case was referred to the chief justice of Pakistan for constituting another bench to hear it.

The FGEHA counsel said the apex court in its 2009 judgment had already determined the names of the specific persons. In October, the Federal Government Housing Employees Authority had challenged before the Supreme Court the restraining order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats and government employees through balloting. It had also requested the apex court to set aside the restraining order passed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Aug 20, suspending allotments made in favour of those judicial officers who were serving, or had served, in the high court and the Islamabad district courts.

The FGEHA and its director general contended that the high court cannot exercise suo motu jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution and that it can only invoke this provision if an aggrieved party files an appeal.