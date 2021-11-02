Ordinance compromises independence of NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The independence of the Chairman NAB’s office has now been seriously compromised in the law as well after the latest government ordinance that empowers the prime minister to remove the NAB chief.

From now onwards, the Chairman NAB may be removed by the president on the advice of the prime minister on the grounds of the removal of an SC judge. This provision, independent sources say, will seriously compromise the independence of the office of the NAB Chairman, who even otherwise without any legal means, has been misused by successive rulers for political engineering and the gains of the vested interest.

The previous Ordinance, issued early last month, had empowered the Supreme Judicial Council to remove the Chairman NAB on the same grounds as the removal of an SC judge. The new Ordinance names the ‘president’ as the person who removes the Chairman NAB. As per the Constitution, the president performs his function on the advice of the prime minister. Therefore, practically the prime minister can now remove the Chairman NAB.

As per the Constitution, a Supreme Court judge could be removed by the Supreme Judicial Council if the judge may be incapable of properly performing the duties of his office by reason of physical or mental incapacity or may have been guilty of misconduct.

The provision of “misconduct”, it is said, can be stretched to any extent as the judges' code of conduct really expects them to conduct themselves in the best possible manner.

In the original NAB Ordinance, there was a certain vagueness about the authority for the removal of the Chairman NAB. In last months’ Ordinance issued by the government, the government for the first time empowered the Supreme Judicial Council with the authority to remove the Chairman NAB.

However, in the latest ordinance, issued on Monday, the Supreme Judicial Council has been deprived of the same power, which is now entrusted to the president, who will act on the advice of the prime minister.

Even government sources agree that this is a highly controversial legal provision introduced through the Presidential Ordinance and thus could not be defended in a court of law if challenged.

Already, without such a legal provision, the office of the Chairman NAB has been the target of criticism for the last 21 years because of its focus on the opposition. For the same reason, not only the political parties but even the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been indicting NAB of having been used for political victimization.

By giving the prime minister the power to remove the Chairman NAB, the new amendment is believed to seriously compromise the independence of the latter, who would hesitate to act in any manner that may invite the wrath of the prime minister.