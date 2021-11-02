Police committed to curb drug-peddling, says DIG

Islamabad:Islamabad Police have arrested 505 drug-peddlers/suppliers during last four months, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said as per the vision of government and in compliance with the orders of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, a massive anti-drug campaign in the city is already in progress. During this campaign, he said that Islamabad police have arrested 505 drug-peddlers/suppliers in last four month after registering 618 cases. The police have also recovered huge cache of drugs including 184.01 grams hashish, 83.17 grams heroin, 30.02 kilograms ketamine, 1.66 kilogram opium, 5.47 kilograms ICE and 3,743 bottles wine.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar said that, Islamabad Police is committed to eliminate the drug menace from the city. “We are also trying to cut the demand to thrash the supply chain which is possible with the help of citizens” DIG maintained. He also appealed the citizens to join hands with police for this noble cause. He requested public to come forward and inform police any suspicious activity. Together we can, he added.