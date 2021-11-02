Police committed to curb drug-peddling, says DIG

Islamabad:Islamabad Police have arrested 505 drug-peddlers/suppliers during last four months, a police spokesman said on Monday.
He said as per the vision of government and in compliance with the orders of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, a massive anti-drug campaign in the city is already in progress. During this campaign, he said that Islamabad police have arrested 505 drug-peddlers/suppliers in last four month after registering 618 cases. The police have also recovered huge cache of drugs including 184.01 grams hashish, 83.17 grams heroin, 30.02 kilograms ketamine, 1.66 kilogram opium, 5.47 kilograms ICE and 3,743 bottles wine.
DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar said that, Islamabad Police is committed to eliminate the drug menace from the city. “We are also trying to cut the demand to thrash the supply chain which is possible with the help of citizens” DIG maintained. He also appealed the citizens to join hands with police for this noble cause. He requested public to come forward and inform police any suspicious activity. Together we can, he added.
Islamabad:A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Institute of Policy Studies , Islamabad and Capital...
Islamabad:A three-day meeting of the vice-chancellors and rectors of public and private universities was held to...
Islamabad:Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that lives and livelihoods in the Asia...
Rawalpindi:No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi...
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University has organised a Mehfil-e-Milad in the connection of the Rabi-ul-Awal to...
Rawalpindi:As many as 75 more dengue cases arrived in the three public sector hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during...