Milad held in AIOU

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organised a Mehfil-e-Milad in the connection of the Rabi-ul-Awal to promote the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Milad was held in the main auditorium of the university. The chairperson history department Dr. Samina Awan, Additional Registrar Yasmeen Bibi, Chairperson Pakistan studies department Dr. Samina Yasmin, former chairperson Arabic department Dr. Shehnaz Zaheer, female faculty members, staff and students attended the event.

In her address, Dr. Samina Awan said that we need to follow the golden principles laid down by the greatest of mankind, Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in all walks of life. Other speakers said that we need to promote the message of Islam by providing equal educational opportunities to men and women without any gender discrimination and to enhance the rate of literacy in the light of Islam’s teachings.