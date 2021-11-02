75 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

Rawalpindi:As many as 75 more dengue cases arrived in the three public sector hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 2,546.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said here on Monday that among the new cases, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 37, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) 21, while 17 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in 24 hours, he added.

"This year, around 2546 dengue cases were brought to the allied hospitals of the city, who were provided with the required treatment and 2,439 discharged after recovery," he said. Dr Sajjad informed that 77 dengue patients were under treatment in HFH, out of which 46 were positive, 15 positive out of 18 in BBH and 46 confirmed cases out of the total 56 admitted in DHQ hospital.

The health officer said around seven patients were in a critical position at HFH. He said full-scale indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in various district areas to eliminate the dengue larvae breeding.