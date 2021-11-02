First ever Green Diplomacy Strategy to be presented to cabinet for approval

Islamabad:The climate change ministry would soon present draft of the Green Diplomacy Strategy to the federal cabinet for approval, sources informed here on Monday.

According to the details, the ministry has finalised draft of the Green Diplomacy Strategy in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and now it would be presented to the federal cabinet for final approval.

An official said Pakistan is leading the world to spread the message of green development and this strategy would help enhance mutual cooperation and coordination for this purpose at the international world.

Dilating upon the initiatives to be taken under this strategy, he said Pakistan and the United States would form a Joint Working Group to enhance their mutual cooperation for green development and coping with the negative impacts of the climate change.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 25 to promote mutual cooperation in the field of green development,” he said. He said another MoU would also be signed with United Arab Emirates (UAE) whose envoys have already held talks with the officials of the climate change ministry.

The official pointed out that Pakistan is the only country that has signed an MoU with Germany on green partnership, adding “The talks are also underway to sign MoUs with Hungary and Denmark.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said the Green Diplomacy Strategy is an ambitious initiative that would help Pakistan play its leading role for green development in the world.

He said: “At the time when the international community is lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan to combat climate change and bring green revolution it is necessary to come up with a strategy to further enhance this role at the global level.”