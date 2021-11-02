Life returns to normalcy in twin cities

Rawalpindi:The daily life business revived in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday after a ten-day lockdown of major thoroughfares to contain Tehreek-i-Labbaik (TLP) sit-in was called off after successful negotiations with the government.
The routine activities in the twin cities restored with shops, schools and businesses reopened at and around Faizabad Interchange. The only mass transit Metro bus service had also resumed its operation. The 10 day long sit-in, which had paralysed the federal capital, was called off Sunday after protesters reached an agreement with the government.
