Nurses go on partial strike at HFH after police investigation

Rawalpindi:Staff nurses at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in town went on partial strike on Monday morning after a staff nurse was taken by the police for investigation into the kidnapping case of a newborn baby from the hospital’s nursery on Sunday.

According to Additional Medical Superintendent (Administration) at HFH Dr. Akhtar, the nurses went on strike at the HFH at around quarter past 10 in the morning after knowing that one of the staff nurse was being taken to the police station for recording statement into the case of a newborn baby who got missing from the nursery of the hospital on Sunday.

The AMS said he himself went along with the staff nurse being investigated to the police station and brought her back to the hospital. He added the nurses called off strike after 40 minutes or so.

It happened on Sunday, at least, newborn baby got missing from the HFH. According to the hospital administration, the abductor kidnapped the newborn baby and placed a doll under his blanket.

According to details, the baby was born after 14-year to a family belonging to Kallar Syedan on Saturday. As the baby was weak, he was kept in the nursery from where he was taken to his mother for feed at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. He was taken back to the nursery after few minutes.

Later, at around 12:30 p.m., the bay’s aunt came to the nursery to take the baby again for mother feeding, but she found a doll under the baby’s blanket, said Dr. Akhtar. He informed ‘The News’ that a senior level committee at the hospitals is looking into the matter and senior police officials including SP are investigating the case. Hopefully, the matter would be resolved soon, he said.