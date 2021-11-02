20,000 Sikh yatrees to arrive on 17th

LAHORE:Around 20,000 Sikhs from across the world will attend the 552nd birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji being held in Pakistan on November 17, said Rana Shahid Saleem Additional Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) at his office on Monday.

Rana Shahid said at least 3,000 Sikhs from India, 1,500 Sikhs from UK, USA, Malaysia and other parts of the world while 15,000 Sikhs from different parts of Pakistan will attend the event. He shared the details that with the cooperation of ETPB and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), all security arrangements for the visiting Sikh yatrees have been completed and all facilities would be provided to them during their visit. He said on the instructions of Chairman ETPB Dr Aamer Ahmed, transport, medical facility and langar would be provided to the yatrees during their stay while following corona SOPs.

“Pakistan is a minority-friendly country and people belong to minorities are free to visit their worship places in the country”. Imran Gondal, Deputy Secretary ETPB, on this occasion said that the Gurdwara Singh at Mansehra has been opened for the followers of Baba Guru Nanak in Pakistan and Sikhs from all over the world. He said the Gurdwara is architectural masterpiece which was built in 1905. “To promote Intra-faith harmony Pakistan is taking steps to make gurdwaras functional in the country”. Ameer Singh, President of PSGPC said the opening of Kartarpur Corridor is a clear example of it that Pakistan is a minority-friendly county.