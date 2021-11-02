Horse, Cattle Show arrangements completed

LAHORE:The district administration has completed all arrangements for Horse and Cattle Show 2022 to be held in Fortress Stadium. In this regard, a meeting was held here on Monday, which was chaired by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman and attended by senior officials. Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said all departments concerned were preparing for the show and their officials visited the Fortress Stadium. The commissioner said a general management committee has been nominated for Horse and Cattle Show 2022. The commissioner said branding of the entire city will also be done as per the theme of the Horse and Cattle Show 2022. He said this was a national show and was a regular feature of Lahore’s cultural and traditional activities. He directed all departments to make best arrangements.