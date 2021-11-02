Two arrested for harassing family

LAHORE:Two suspects have been arrested by Liaqatabad police over sexual harassment. The victim alleged that he was returning home with his family after attending a marriage ceremony. As they reached near Model Town link road, two unidentified motorcyclists started chasing them and also hurled abusive remarks. A suspect reached near the rickshaw and touched his wife on face and also attempted capturing her hand. He said that he plugged the key out of the bike and also made a call to police. Police arrested both suspects and registered a case against them.

EXPIRED INJECTION KILLS MAN: A man allegedly died due to administration of expired injection in Hanjarwal. Nasreen, the wife of the victim Adnan took him to hospital as he had a fever.

The doctors there administered him an injection. It further deteriorated his condition and he died. The victim’s wife had lodged a complaint before police to initiate a legal action to ensure her justice.

INFANT FOUND DEAD: An infant was found dumped in Civil Lines police limits on Monday. The victim was spotted wrapped lying on a roadside near Ganga Ram Hospital. He informed police. A team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue. The victim had a strip around wrist that is used to identify in gynecology ward by the doctors. Police were trying to search for the family of the victim.

FIRE: A motorcycle rickshaw caught fire in the Sundar police limits on Monday. Reportedly, the industrial workers were riding on rickshaw and going somewhere. As they reached Sundar Road, the running rickshaw all of a sudden caught fire. The passengers jumped down to save their life. Nearby people controlled the fire. However, the vehicle was badly damaged.

SUICIDE BID: A 45-year old woman attempted suicide after jumping from a second floor in the Shahdara area on Monday. The victim received serious injuries and was admitted in Mayo Hospital.

When the doctors started treatment, they noticed that she had marks of torture/cuts on her abdomen. Police said that the medico-legal examination would help ascertain the nature of injuries.

FOUND DEAD: A 90-year old man was found murdered in Shafiqabad on Monday. The victim’s body was spotted lying near Batti Chowk. A passerby spotted the victim and informed police. A team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue.