Dr Tayyiba appointed SIMS/SHL Principal

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has appointed Dr Tayyiba Wasim, Prof of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital, Lahore (SIMS/SHL), as the Principal SIMS/SHL on additional charge basis with immediate effect. A notification has been issued on Monday in this regard. The SHC&MED, with the approval of Chief Minister, entrusted her additional charge of the post for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier. Earlier, the department relived Dr M Amjad, Prof of ENT SIMS/SHL, of the additional charge of Principal SIMS/SHL with immediate effect on his own request.