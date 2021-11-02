Dr Tayyiba appointed SIMS/SHL Principal

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has appointed Dr Tayyiba Wasim, Prof of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital, Lahore (SIMS/SHL), as the Principal SIMS/SHL on additional charge basis with immediate effect. A notification has been issued on Monday in this regard. The SHC&MED, with the approval of Chief Minister, entrusted her additional charge of the post for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier. Earlier, the department relived Dr M Amjad, Prof of ENT SIMS/SHL, of the additional charge of Principal SIMS/SHL with immediate effect on his own request.
LAHORE:Around 20,000 Sikhs from across the world will attend the 552nd birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji...
LAHORE:The district administration has completed all arrangements for Horse and Cattle Show 2022 to be held in...
LAHORE:Two suspects have been arrested by Liaqatabad police over sexual harassment. The victim alleged that he was...
LAHORE:Sarmad Ali, President, and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society,...
LAHORE:European Development Agency has agreed to provide funding to Water and Sanitation Agency to establish its...
Islamabad:Folk festival of Pakistan, popularly known as Lok Mela started here at Shakarparian, Garden Avenue.The...