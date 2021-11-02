EDA to provide funding for Wasa wastewater plant

LAHORE:European Development Agency (EDA) has agreed to provide funding to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to establish its first wastewater treatment plant at Babu Sabu in the provincial capital.

In this regard, a delegation of EDA visited Wasa Head Office here on Monday and met with Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz. Other senior officials were also present in the meeting. The delegation of EDA also visited the land allotted for this wastewater treatment plant. Monday’s meeting between EDA and Wasa was the last day of the three-day progress review session in which Director Wasa Zeeshan Bilal briefed the delegation regarding Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant.

After the meeting, MD Wasa told the media that EDA will provide funding for the plant and Nespak was working on the project’s PC-1 as a consultant. MD Wasa said city’s sewage water will be treated at this project and then will be discharged in River Ravi. He said the project will reduce pollution in Ravi’s water and will also help in addressing other environmental issues.

Railway fares increased: Pakistan Railways authorities have increased fares for parcel and passenger trains by 10% with effect from Nov 1.According to the notification, the fares of freight trains will be increased by 5% from Nov 5. The railway administration said the increase in fares has been made in view of rising prices of petroleum products and the increase in fares will be applicable to all classes of trains.

Ravi Express restored: Railway on Monday restored Ravi Express at Nankana Sahib Station. The train service was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig Ijaz Shah along with MNA Nawab Sher and Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Engineer Muhammad Nasir Khalili. MPA from Nankana Sahib Mian Atif, an MPA from Kamalia and Minister for Women Development Miss Ashfa Riaz.