LBISE first ever flag unfurls

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Monday organised a flag hoisting ceremony in which the Board’s first ever flag was unfurled.
Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab, Secretary Javed Iqbal Bukhari was the chief guest who unfurled the flag while the Board Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali and other officials were also present.
At the end, special prayers were offered for the development of the organisation and country. Meanwhile, the Board released the first edition of its newsletter on Monday. A BISE spokesperson said that the newsletter would be released on quarterly basis every year.
