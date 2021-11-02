Revised wheat price to ensure reasonable payment to farmers: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Monday said that increase in the support price of wheat will ensure reasonable payment to the farmers while subsidy is being given on fertilizers, herbs and fungicides to reduce the production cost of wheat.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Farmers Convention for Rabi crops 2021-22 . This year, he added, the target for wheat cultivation in Punjab has been set at 16.7 million acres and the production target has been set at 22 million metric tons. Bahawalpur has a significant place in agricultural development. In the Bahawalpur division, a target has been set to cultivate more than 2.6 million acres of wheat and the production target has been set at 35 million per acre, he said.

The minister added that due to farmer-friendly policies of the government and the hard work of the farmers, the wheat crop was cultivated on 16.4 million acres in Punjab province last year and for the first time in history the production was 29 million metric tons. This year too, all possible measures are being taken for assistance to the farmers and to achieve better yields. He said under Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Programme, by the National Plan to Increase Wheat Production per Acre, farmers are being provided subsidies on approved varieties of wheat seeds and other agricultural inputs.

Farmers’ conventions are being organised at divisional and district level in Punjab to provide awareness and technical guidance to the farmers on modern wheat production technology so as to increase the yield per acre, the minister said, adding the Punjab government was providing all possible resources to achieve the area under wheat cultivation and production target. To increase the yield per acreage, farmers are being provided 1 million bags of certified seeds of approved varieties of wheat at a subsidy of Rs1,200 per bag and a subsidy of Rs12 billion on fertilizers is being provided, the minister said and added that in order to promote mechanized farming in Punjab, a programme of providing modern agricultural machinery worth Rs1.20 billion to the farmers at 50pc subsidy is also being implemented. He termed the issuance of Kisan Card as a revolutionary programme of the government and said it would transfer all subsidy to the farmers directly to their account. So far, more than 500,000 farmers have registered for the Kisan Card, the minister said and added that agricultural development is one of the top priorities of the Punjab government. Despite the difficulties, the government is providing financial resources to the agricultural sector to meet the challenges of climate change and a sustainable basis for increasing production.

He said farmers should play their national role in bringing more area under wheat cultivation and increase production per acre by adopting modern agricultural production technology.