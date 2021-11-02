Election tribunal formed for NA-133

LAHORE:Election Commission of Pakistan has constituted an Election Tribunal for hearing appeals against decisions of returning officer on rejection or acceptance of nomination papers of candidates for the by-election in NA-133.
The Election Appellate Tribunal consists of Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of the Lahore High Court. The tribunal will hear appeals against the Returning Officer's decisions by November 9. Lahore National Assembly seat NA-133 became vacant due to the death of PML-N's Pervaiz Malik and by-election is being held on December 5.
LAHORE:Around 20,000 Sikhs from across the world will attend the 552nd birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji...
LAHORE:The district administration has completed all arrangements for Horse and Cattle Show 2022 to be held in...
LAHORE:Two suspects have been arrested by Liaqatabad police over sexual harassment. The victim alleged that he was...
LAHORE:Sarmad Ali, President, and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society,...
LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has appointed Dr Tayyiba Wasim, Prof of Obstetrics...
LAHORE:European Development Agency has agreed to provide funding to Water and Sanitation Agency to establish its...