Election tribunal formed for NA-133

LAHORE:Election Commission of Pakistan has constituted an Election Tribunal for hearing appeals against decisions of returning officer on rejection or acceptance of nomination papers of candidates for the by-election in NA-133.

The Election Appellate Tribunal consists of Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of the Lahore High Court. The tribunal will hear appeals against the Returning Officer's decisions by November 9. Lahore National Assembly seat NA-133 became vacant due to the death of PML-N's Pervaiz Malik and by-election is being held on December 5.