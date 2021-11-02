Prosecution witnesses summoned in Mufti Aziz case

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Monday summoned prosecution witnesses by November 15 in a case against former seminary teacher Mufti Azizur Rehman over charges of sexually abusing a student of his Madrasa.
The police produced the accused before the court from jail. The court adjourned the hearing after summoning prosecution witnesses. Previously, the court had dismissed post-arrest bail of the accused. North Cantonment police had registered an FIR against Mufti Aziz on the charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation on the complaint of Sabir Shah, a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islam, Cantonment.
LAHORE:Around 20,000 Sikhs from across the world will attend the 552nd birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji...
LAHORE:The district administration has completed all arrangements for Horse and Cattle Show 2022 to be held in...
LAHORE:Two suspects have been arrested by Liaqatabad police over sexual harassment. The victim alleged that he was...
LAHORE:Sarmad Ali, President, and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society,...
LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has appointed Dr Tayyiba Wasim, Prof of Obstetrics...
LAHORE:European Development Agency has agreed to provide funding to Water and Sanitation Agency to establish its...