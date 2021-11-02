Prosecution witnesses summoned in Mufti Aziz case

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Monday summoned prosecution witnesses by November 15 in a case against former seminary teacher Mufti Azizur Rehman over charges of sexually abusing a student of his Madrasa.

The police produced the accused before the court from jail. The court adjourned the hearing after summoning prosecution witnesses. Previously, the court had dismissed post-arrest bail of the accused. North Cantonment police had registered an FIR against Mufti Aziz on the charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation on the complaint of Sabir Shah, a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islam, Cantonment.