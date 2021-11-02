Social security act to be amended: minister

LAHORE:The government is going to issue Mazdoor Card on which the workers will get all that they were getting before plus discounts on grocery and transport. The card will be issued in December. The good thing is that Sehat Sahulat Card would not be integrated with Mazdoor Card.

These views were expressed by Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at a conference here on Monday. Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Act is being amended after 55 years to provide more protection and facilities to the workers, the minister said and termed it a revolutionary step. At present employers are contributing Rs1800 per employee to the social security fund, he said and stressed that the district labour officer should be taken to task in case of discrepancy instead of grilling the employer.

He said labourers have a pivotal role in the stability of the economy and without providing them facilities, neither the industry could run nor the institutions could move forward. Minister Aslam Iqbal said inspector-less regime has been introduced in Punjab so that no one could disturb the industrialists in the name of inspections. The country head of the ILO, which was also the sponsor of the conference, expressed displeasure over the lack of inspection. She also showed unhappiness about gender issues. Aslam Iqbal suggested fee voucherscheme for labourers’ children. This doesn’t mean closing the functional schools being run by Workers Welfare Funds because fee-vouchers can certainly be no substitute for schools, he said.

Thousands of children of labourers are studying in 65 institutions of Labour Department. The minister said that an automatic registration system should be introduced so that employees could get themselves registered through automation. Aslam Iqbal said a comprehensive and authenticated data of the common labourers could be useful for devising better policies and strategies in the interest of the labourers and practical measures should be taken for the collection of authenticated data in this regard.

Twelve lakh labourers will get Mazdoor Card and their 78 lakh family members will benefit from it. They will get 5-45 percent discount on different outlets. The minister said that in March 2022, first heart transplant will be done in Social Security Hospital.

Hasaan Khawar, special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, said the government’s focus is on ease of doing business and wants to change skill set of people.

Three ministers were in a stakeholders’ consultation on the Punjab Social Security Act. Minister Labour Ansar Majeed and Minister Special Education Muhammad Akhlaq, Special Assistant on Investment Ahsan Baryar, Secretary Labour, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution and Presidents of various chambers of commerce in Punjab attended the conference. The only stakeholder that never got on to stage was labour and the talk was all about labourers.