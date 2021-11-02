People not interested in PDM narrative: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the people of Dera Ghazi Khan had rejected the defeated elements of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that PDM had lost its credibility by indulging in negative politics. Terming the PDM unnatural alliance, the chief minister said that the people had witnessed small public meeting of PDM on a small a road. The people wanted development and prosperity in the country instead of chaos and instability. The chief minister also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government believed in performance and delivery instead of hoodwinking people with hollow slogans. He said the government promoted the concept of balanced development in the province and due to which South Punjab had joined the development journey. He said that development was started in South Punjab with Rs190 billion in the current financial year.

The development budget was ring-fenced along with a compilation of the separate ADP book, he added. The chief minister said that credit goes to the PTI government for allocating a separate budget to ensure development and prosperity in South Punjab. Usman Buzdar said that development was a fundamental right of the people living in South Punjab districts and added that another commitment was fulfilled by giving administrative autonomy to the South Punjab secretariat.

The cabinet had also passed the South Punjab secretariat’s rules of business, he said. The chief minister said that the past governments fooled South Punjab’s inhabitants with hollow slogans.