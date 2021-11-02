At long last

The government-TLP deadlock has finally come to an end through mediation by an ulema committee on October 31.
This is an appreciable effort on the part of the sitting government as it has saved the country from further bloodshed and disruptions. It is hoped that the agreements that have been made will be fair and will not target any person or group and will truly further Pakistan’s national interests.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
