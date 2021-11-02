Silence no more

This refers to the article ‘Reporting child abuse’ by Rida Tahir (October 30). The writer has given wonderful solutions regarding child abuse and complaint centres. No doubt, child abuse and the fact that it goes unaddressed is a serious issue. The reason that this crime is proliferating is that culprits can walk away without any serious repercussions. Until the accused are punished in accordance to the gravity of the crime, the number of cases will increase.

The government and the relevant authority should make the offenders accountable and punish them in accordance to law. Moreover, rehabilitation centres must be set up for the victims and the offenders.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub