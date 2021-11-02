Apolitical games

At a recent press conference after the Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket match, a journalist asked the Afghanistan team’s captain irrelevant questions. The reporter kept asking about the ongoing political situation in Afghanistan, despite being asked twice to stick to cricket-related questions.

Such reporting is unprofessional and insensitive, and many people condemned it on Twitter. The question is why do we want politics in even sports? Moreover, must we be so insensitive in doing so? Following Pakistan’s victory in the T2o match against India, it was observed that our authorities used the triumphant moments of sports to propagandise their own interests. Some ministers forcibly included religion in the discussion. A former player also ridiculed an entire minority community because one of our players was praying in the ground, although he apologised for his remarks. People should understand that politics and sports are disparate entities. We should learn to enjoy sports instead of abusing each other and adding irrelevant narratives to it.

Syed Irfan Haider Sherazi

Gujranwala