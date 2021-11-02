Indicators

Perhaps nothing proves the current government's inefficiency more than the extreme shortage of gas these days. There was a long-term LNG contract signed by the previous government, but the PTI had claimed there was no need for such a contract.
Now the PTI-led government has signed a long-term contract with the same country. At least under the previous government we were assured of an uninterrupted supply of gas most of the times. Perhaps things would improve if gas companies were privatised.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
