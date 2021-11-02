Flexibility needed

In the wake of India’s loss against New Zealand in the second group match of the T20 World Cup, a few things need to be highlighted. Indian cricket authorities should pay heed to this message and stop trying to isolate India or other countries. It should show some flexibility by allowing Pakistani players to play in the IPL and letting players on the IPL-payroll to play in the PSL. There are some times when politics should be kept aside, and cricket is one of those times. Cricket is a much-loved game on both sides of the border and should not be used as a tool or weapon in politics.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada