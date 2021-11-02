Mexican journalist dies, two days after being shot

MEXICO CITY: Mexican journalist Alfredo Cardoso, who founded the Dos Costas magazine in the city of Acapulco, died late on Sunday two days after being shot, the state governor said.
“I wish to express my condolences to the family of journalist Alfredo Cardoso Echeverria, founder of the digital media Las Dos Costas, for their lamentable loss,” Guerrero state leader Evelyn Salgado wrote on social media. The state government secretariat to look after his family through a local system set up to protect human rights defenders and journalists.
