BD arrests more than 170 Rohingya refugees

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police have arrested 172 Rohingya in recent weeks after a crackdown sparked by the brutal murder of a prominent community leader, the force said on Monday.

Mohib Ullah was shot dead in late September in a refugee camp near the port city of Cox’s Bazar, in a region home to over 700,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority who fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar.

The 48-year-old teacher was a respected advocate for the community but in the weeks before his assassination he had been the target of death threats from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) militant group.