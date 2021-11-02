Queen Elizabeth II seen driving, easing health fears

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II was spottedat the wheel of a car at Windsor Castle on Monday, British media reported, allaying fears for her health after she skipped the UK-hosted COP26 summit on doctors’ advice.
The 95-year-old was seen alone in a green Jaguar estate she uses to transport her corgis, The Sun tabloid reported, under the headline: “One is OK”. The Queen pulled out of the United Nations climate summit, where world leaders gathered in Glasgow on Monday, after a rare public admission of health problems. Buckingham Palace said in late October that she had attended a London private hospital for undisclosed “preliminary examinations” and stayed overnight.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Monday advanced plans to build just over 1,300 homes for Palestinians in the occupied West...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country’s air defences amid...
MARIB, Yemen: At least 22 people were killed in a Huthi rebel missile strike on a mosque south of the strategic Yemeni...
SYDNEY: Australia will introduce two permanent residence visas for Hong Kong citizens who have been living in...
CAIRO: Egypt’s chief prosecutor has ordered the detention of three hotel workers pending an investigation into the...
YANGON: Lawyers for Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday cross-examined security forces who detained the Nobel laureate during...