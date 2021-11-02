PCB gets players’ data from 3,822 clubs

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the second phase of club registration in which 3,822 clubs have registered their players’ data.
As many as 844 clubs falling under the jurisdiction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association have provided their players data. They are followed by Central Punjab CA (788 clubs), Sindh CA (670), Southern Punjab CA (517), Balochistan (512) and Northern CA (491).
Separately, 200 clubs will submit the requisite data when the club registration resumes early next year. The PCB will shortly begin the club scrutiny to award them memberships in accordance with the applicable regulations.
