Gulfam to compete in ISSF President’s Cup in Wroclaw

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph is leaving on Tuesday (today) to participate in the ISSF President’s Cup for Rifle/Pistol, scheduled in Wroclaw, Poland, from November 3-10.

He will participate in the 10m Air Pistol event on Friday. “Gulfam is leaving on Tuesday from Islamabad. Participation in this event will help him better his world rankings,” said Razi Ahmed, Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan, while talking to ‘The News’.

Gulfam is the only shooter from Pakistan in this event. Owing to his good show at Tokyo Olympics, he is now ranked 11th in the world. The world’s top 12 athletes in Shotgun, Rifle and Pistol Olympic events according to the 2021 World Ranking after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have been invited to participate in the President’s Cup.

The others in the 10m Air Pistol event are Javad Foroughi from Iran, Damir Mikec from Serbia, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma from India, Reitz Christian from Germany, Pang Wei and Zhang Bowen from China, Artem Chernousov and Vadim Mukhametyanov from Russia, Pavlo Korostylov from Ukraine, and Nickolaus Mowrer from the US.