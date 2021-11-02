Spurs sack manager Nuno after just four months in charge

LONDON: Tottenham on Monday sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge following their fifth defeat in 10 Premier League games.

Spurs gave an insipid display in their 3-0 defeat at home by Manchester United on Saturday, with fans booing and chanting “You don’t know what you’re doing” at the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are understood to have met on Sunday to discuss the Portuguese manager’s fate. A statement from the club on Monday said Nuno and his coaching staff had been “relieved of their duties”.

“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision,” Paratici said in the statement. “Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Spurs said a further coaching update would follow in due course. Former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, who worked with Paratici at Juventus, is the bookies’ favourite to take over, with Sky in Italy reporting Conte is set to fly to London for talks.

Nuno, 47, was announced as the new manager of the north London club on June 30, replacing Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April. The ex-Valencia and Porto boss, who was not the first choice for Spurs, was appointed after ex-manager Mauricio Pochettino, Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso were all linked with the job.

Tottenham topped the Premier League table after three 1-0 wins at the start of the season, including a victory over defending champions Manchester City, but results rapidly deteriorated.