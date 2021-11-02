Northern Blues concede lead in Under-19 cricket

RAWALPINDI: Northern Blues conceded a 22-run first innings lead against Central Punjab in the National Under-19 Championship’s Pool B match at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium here on the second day (Monday).

Northern Blues were dismissed for 300 in reply to Central Punjab Blues’ 322 in their first innings. Northern’s Mehran Mumtaz and Affan Ishaq struck half-centuries.

Central Punjab’s Arham Nawab picked 4-58, while Awais Ali grabbed 3-41. At stumps, Central Punjab Blues were 61-1 in 22 overs in their second innings. In another Pool B fixture, Balochistan Blues were bowled out for 197 after resuming their innings on the overnight score of 35 for one against Southern Punjab Blues at the National Ground in Islamabad. Basit Ali top-scored with 71, while Shamraiz Khan contributed 49 runs.

For Southern Punjab Blues, Mohammad Zahid and Kashif Fareed took three wickets each. At stumps, Southern Punjab Blues were 109-4 in 28 overs.

In the third fixture of Pool B being staged at the Shalimar Ground in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues in reply to Sindh U19 Blues’ 289 were bowled out for 247 in their first innings. Chaudry Shuja struck 78, while Maaz Sadaqat returned undefeated on 62.

Sindh’s Rizwan Mehmood picked 4-39, while Asif Ali took 3-43. At stumps, Sindh Blues in their second innings were 17-2 in 11 overs. Southern Punjab Whites’ Mohammad Shehzad struck 194 while Mohammad Ismail took six wickets as Southern Punjab Whites thrashed Balochistan Whites by an innings and 308 runs on day two of the National U19 Championship on Monday.

In a Pool A fixture being staged at Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala, Southern Punjab Whites on day two resumed their first innings on the overnight score of 241-4.