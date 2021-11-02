WI women arrive for three ODIs

KARACHI: The West Indies women cricket team arrived here on Monday for a three-match ODI series against Pakistan which will begin here at the National Stadium from November 8.

The touring side, being led by Stafanie Taylor, will spend a mandatory three-day isolation period before their first training session here at the National Stadium on November 4. The West Indies women’s team last played an ODI series in Pakistan in 2004. However, the brigade toured Pakistan in early 2019 for a three-match T20I series.

The second ODI will be held on November 11 and the third on November 14 at the National Stadium. The West Indies Women will travel directly to Zimbabwe after the ODI Series for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021 from November 21 to December 5. They will be one of ten teams, along with Pakistan, aiming to secure one of the three qualifying places for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand to be held in February 2022.

Squad: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams, Travelling

Reserves: Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack

Series schedule:

1st ODI – 8 November at National Stadium, Karachi

2nd ODI – 11 November at National Stadium, Karachi

3rd ODI – 14 November at National Stadium, Karachi.