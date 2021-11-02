PPP has introduced a new system of corruption in Sindh, alleges PTI

As part of its ‘“eliminate corruption -- save Sindh” campaign, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders claimed on Monday that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s central leadership had introduced a new corrupt system to carry out large-scale corruption through wheat theft of billions of rupees, procurement of expensive school desks and wine shops in violation of laws in the province.

“The new corrupt system has replaced the old infamous systems like Addi, Daddy, Omni and Tappi, and introduced a new system containing three youngsters and two female elected representatives,” claimed Haleem Adil Sheikh, leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, while addressing a press conference at assembly building.

“Even CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members are following their directives and cannot dare to refuse to sign their referred files,” said Sheikh, who is also the PTI’s central vice-president.

Ge said the PPP’s corrupt system implicated him in different false cases to subdue his voice against corruption, and after failing in that a criminal wing of the corrupt system was extending life threats to him.

“If any harm is inflicted on me or any of my companions, Bilawal Zardari and Murad Ali Shah will be responsible for that,” he said, adding that the PTI had started the “Remove PPP, eliminate corruption, save Sindh” movement across the province, and workers’ conventions were organised in this regard in Ghotki, Thatta and Korangi.

“The CM Sindh who was in Islamabad for the hearing of a corruption case is demanding that the federal government be handed over to them,” he sarcastically said. “They [PPP leaders] had ruined the province of Sindh and been indicted in various cases of corruption, embezzlement, and misuse of authority, and now they are eyeing entire Pakistan.”

Looking at the PPP’s 13-year performance in Sindh, one could only assert that they wanted to spread AIDS and cases of dog-bites in the country like in Sindh, besides, destroying basic infrastructure, overpricing and hoarding items of daily use, and eating up a wheat stock of the country, he said.