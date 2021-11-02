Female teacher robbed outside Gulshan home

A lady teacher was looted outside her house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 13/D on Monday. In the recent incident, one of the two armed men looted a gold locket from a lady school teacher outside her residence located at block 13/D-1 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality.
The video of the incidents also went viral on social media, showing that one of the two armed men got off their motorcycle and ripped off her gold necklace off her neck. The robber could be seen punching and slapping the woman on the face when she offered resistance during the snatching bid.
Extremely rare and critically endangered longcomp sawfish was caught by a fisherman near the Pakistan-Iran border on...
As part of its ‘“eliminate corruption -- save Sindh” campaign, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders claimed on...
Director General Federal Investigation Agency Sanaullah Abbasi has said cybercrime in the social media-era involves...
Three days after four people lost their lives and six others were seriously injured in an explosion at a filling...
The Sindh High Court on Monday directed the Sindh Building Control Authority director general to take action...
Police and Rangers arrested a man on Monday for his alleged involvement in the killing of an officer of the Karachi...