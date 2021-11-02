Female teacher robbed outside Gulshan home

A lady teacher was looted outside her house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 13/D on Monday. In the recent incident, one of the two armed men looted a gold locket from a lady school teacher outside her residence located at block 13/D-1 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality.

The video of the incidents also went viral on social media, showing that one of the two armed men got off their motorcycle and ripped off her gold necklace off her neck. The robber could be seen punching and slapping the woman on the face when she offered resistance during the snatching bid.