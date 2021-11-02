Involuntary manslaughter FIR lodged in CNG filling station blast case

Three days after four people lost their lives and six others were seriously injured in an explosion at a filling station in Karachi’s North Nazimabad neighbourhood, police have registered a case under the section of Qatl-e-Khata (involuntary manslaughter).

FIR No. 449/21 was registered under sections 319 and 320 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the North Nazimabad police station on behalf of the state on Monday. According to the FIR, the blast took place due to a short circuit in the electric room of the filling station, as an old air conditioner was installed in the electric room and there was no window there for ventilation.

Other details mentioned in the FIR state that the casualties resulted due to the explosion causing flying glass to hit the unsuspecting victims, and that the blast took place due to the negligence of the owners and staff of the filling station.

Four people were killed and six others, including a woman, were injured in the powerful explosion at the filling station situated near the Abdullah College in North Nazimabad on Friday night. According to the initial findings of the police investigation, terrorism had been ruled out.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers officials had cordoned off the area soon after the incident. “Right now it seems that the explosion had occurred due to a spark in the electric room,” West Zone police chief DIG Nasir Aftab had told the media after inspecting the blast site.

He said the police had also obtained the CCTV camera footage from the filling station to ascertain the actual nature and cause of the explosion that had been heard for miles.

Ambulances had transported the casualties to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Scores of family members and relatives had gathered at the health facility to identify their loved ones. Edhi volunteers and hospital officials had confirmed the deaths of four people and six others suffering injuries.

The injured had been identified as Aliya Humayun, 45, Abdul Waheed, 30, Sohail Ishaq, 35, Huraira Waqar, 21, Abid Kher Muhammad, 30, and Waqar Siddiq, 24. Bomb disposal and crime scene officials had reached the filling station to examine the blast site.

“As the explosion had occurred apparently due to a short circuit in the electric room, it impacted the glass door of the electric room and the pieces of glass hit the people,” Counter Terrorism Department incharge Mazhar Mashwani had explained. Bomb Disposal Squad incharge Abid Farooq had ruled out the possibility of a bomb blast, saying that no sign of any ball bearings had been found at the scene.