Suspect in KMC official’s murder case arrested

Police and Rangers arrested a man on Monday for his alleged involvement in the killing of an officer of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the arrest was made during a joint raid conducted on a tip-off in Orangi Town’s Hawwa Goth. The suspect has been identified as Umair alias Nihad alias Ahmed Khan alias Major Umair. He has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

The spokesperson said the body of KMC deputy director Misbah Islam was found in a plot in Hawwa Goth on October 25. Following the incident, a special inquiry team of the Rangers was formed. The team, using technical assistance, traced and arrested the suspect.

The spokesperson said that apparently the victim was killed over a personal enmity. Rangers also claimed seizing two rifles, two pistols and a vehicle used in the incident. Raids are under way for the arrest of other suspects involved in the incident.

An FIR against unidentified culprits had been registered at the Iqbal Market police station on the complaint of a relative of the victim, who had been shot twice in the face.

Police said the mobile phone and the wallet of the victim were not found on his body, and that he was identified through the biometric system. They said the KMC official, who lived in Federal B Area, had left his house for his office at the Civic Centre. They said he used to go to work with someone because he could not drive due to his diabetes and backbone issues.

Police also found two empty shells of a 30-bore pistol and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police. The investigators are trying to obtain the victim’s call detail record.