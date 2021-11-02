MQM to take Sindh govt to court over ‘illegal’ KIHD takeover

Terming the Sindh government’s move to take over the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) “illegal”, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has said they will not allow the provincial government to destroy the institutions under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) control, warning of going to court against it.

Addressing a protest rally organised outside the KIHD by the MQM-P’s medical aid committee on Monday, the party’s leaders claimed that taking control of KMC-run establishments is a part of the provincial government’s policy to occupy the city’s institutions.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan, the MQM-P’s coordination committee member and MPA, said the provincial government wants to destroy the KIHD as well by bringing it under its control. “The MQM-P won’t allow this to happen under any circumstances, because the hospitals run by the Sindh government are in a state of disrepair.”

Hassan said his party had built the KIHD in 2006 mainly for the poor and middle-class people living in the city. He said the city administrator himself admits he cannot run this hospital.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party’s [PPP] Sindh government did not release any funds to run the hospital despite the facility being its responsibility. The KIHD is a hospital of Karachi, but the Sindh government is trying to make a name for itself by taking control of it.”

Despite Rs240 billion being spent, there is no standard hospital in the entire province, there is no treatment for dog bites, and there is not a single hospital that runs 24 hours a day, he claimed.

Other speakers claimed that under a well-devised conspiracy, the PPP first destroys civic institutions by not providing them funds and resources so that their educated and competent staff is forced to quit their jobs, and then the party takes control of the establishments in an illegal way.