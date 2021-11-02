Gold rate rises Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs500 per tola on Monday. According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs117,800 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold rate increased by Rs429 to Rs100,995. In the international market, gold rates went up by $1 to $1,783 per ounce. Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola. Price of 10-gram silver also remained same at Rs1,234.56.
Local jewelers claimed the rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.
