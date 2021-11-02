Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee rose on Monday, extending gains for the fourth straight session on the back of improved supplies, with reports that the government may reach a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the loan programme.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 171.29 to the dollar, 36 paisas or 0.21 per cent stronger than Friday’s close at 171.65.

The rupee also posted a gain in the open market trade, ending at 172.20 per dollar, compared with the previous closure at 171.29. Dealers said the domestic currency maintained its upward trend as the inflows were sufficient to meet the importers’ demand.

Besides, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin revealed that the accord with the global lender will be signed later this week after some issues were settled with the Fund.

“We see the rupee extending its rally, trading at 170 to the dollar in coming sessions. The expected inflows from the IMF under the Extended Fund Facility could support the country’s balance of payments and appreciate the rupee further,” the adviser said.