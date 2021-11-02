JS Bank, Skyelectric partner

ISLAMABAD: JS Bank and SkyElectric have expanded their partnership to provide state-of-the-art sustainable energy solutions, which support residential and commercial clients in reducing their dependence on the national energy grid and save on their electricity bills.

Through this partnership, customers can avail financing for complete solar solutions with advanced lithium-ion batteries, adopt renewable energy and save big. The agreement was signed by Atif Salim Malik, Chief Product and Marketing Officer - JS Bank, and Muneer Farooqui, Chief Customer Officer - SkyElectric. Also present on location were Sohail Zafar, GM Central 1 - JS Bank and SkyElectric’s Musa Khan Durrani - Head Strategic Alliances, Sohaib Sipra - Regional Director Sales and Musa Saeed - FCU Lead (Central Region).

Salim Malik said, “This partnership with SkyElectric will serve as an end-to-end solution to customers seeking state-of-the-art solar solutions with convenient financing options. This agreement reflects our increased focus on financing alternate and renewable energy sources, which will also have a trickledown effect on the environment and improve the sustainability of the country’s energy source mix.”

Muneer Farooqui said, “JS Bank has been leading the market in solar financing, and SkyElectric is Pakistan’s largest and fastest growing solar rooftop company. We are certain that this partnership, between two market leaders, will help customers get world-class smart solar solutions financed swiftly and efficiently.” This partnership is the latest of the many steps JS Bank has taken to make sustainable energy solutions more accessible to clientele across the market.