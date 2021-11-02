Need for austerity

LAHORE: The government would have to cut its spending appreciably for some normalcy in the economy. It can start by bringing the stock market, real estate, and agriculture sector under the tax net, besides creating an export surplus in agriculture for earning foreign exchange.

Revenues have increased appreciably in the first four months of this fiscal, but the generation came from the existing tax base. Higher imports and depreciated currency increased import revenues.

When inflation is not compensated by higher wages, it drags families into poverty or forces them to lower the quality of their life. The economic revival of the country is linked to taming the inflationary pressures, as Pakistan is facing all five types of inflations.

These include commodity, wage, monetary, fiscal, and foreign exchange inflation. Managing inflation is a tedious job that requires prudent decisions and strong political will of the government. All economists agree that uncontrolled inflation as being faced by Pakistan devastates the economy.

The government must keep a balance between growth and inflation because you can neither strangulate inflation nor allow it to go out of hand. Our economic planners try to hide their failure on global commodity inflation.

While high commodity prices have contributed to inflation, its impact in Pakistan has been multiplied due to huge decline in rupee value. Dollar value has appreciated by Rs60 since 2018.

It has increased the landed cost of all imports, including finished goods and raw materials consumed by our exporting and domestically produced goods. The state can generate higher revenues if tax exempt sectors are brought under the tax net.

Government planners are reluctant to admit that flawed government policy to allow export of wheat and sugar created shortages of these commodities two years back, which also triggered abnormal increases in their rate.

Even after importing wheat and sugar the government has been failed to normalise the prices of these commodities.

Now the current high prices of these two essential edibles are a new normal. These are two locally produced commodities and comparing their prices with global rates is unfair. Food inflation has destroyed the economy of the poor. When the revenues are hard to generate, governments try to curtail non-development expenditures.

However, this regime continued to increase the expenditures and that too mostly on the non-development side, while development expenditures declined or were allocated without proper planning. (Unfortunately, no mega projects were initiated during this period).

The government borrowed over Rs10 trillion locally in three years and if foreign debt is included it generated Rs14.5 billion in the first three years. The borrowing in its fourth year has accelerated more both from domestic and foreign sources.

Workers observe rising prices and demand compensation in the form of higher wages, which creates a vicious cycle of higher inflation and higher demand to raise wages (most are denied the increase and few get compensated much below the inflation rate).

Had the budget deficit been kept at 2018 level, the government would have been able to cope with commodity inflation the same way as India and China. Inflation in these neighbouring countries is also high, but is almost half than 10 percent inflation prevailing in Pakistan currently.

Commodity inflation is more volatile and central banks are helpless in controlling it. It is for this volatility that food price changes are excluded from “core” inflation numbers.

However, if other types of inflations were kept under control, Pakistan would not have been in such dire straits. Fiscal inflation is due to excess government spending, which is evident from the huge budget deficit.

The government made a mistake by justifying past budget deficits in terms of its ratio against GDP. As the revenues did not grow according to increase in GDP, there was no justification of increasing spending much beyond the level of 2018.

Foreign exchange inflation happens when the local currency falls dramatically against other world currencies, thereby sharply raising the price of imported goods, and hence the overall price level.

Increase in minimum wages also created demand, while the increased cost of production and lower rupee value increased the rates of all products. Now Pakistan is facing both demand push and cost push inflation.

Austerity means that the expenses are reduced through prudent measures. This government talks about reducing the expenses of the Prime Minister House or presidency, but that saving did not make any dent on the fiscal deficit.

Across the board austerity is needed to control expenses. The use of power, fuel and mobile/landline bills should be reduced in all government departments, the same way the households do to manage their budgets. No additional expenses should be allowed except annual wage increases.