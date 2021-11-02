Atlas Honda increases prices on some bikes

KARACHI: Atlas Honda, Pakistan’s top motorbike maker, has raised prices of some models to partially offset rising costs due to depreciation in rupee value, the company said.

In a notification to its dealers issued on Monday, the company has increased prices in the range of Rs4,000 and Rs6,000. It is the seventh time in the year the company had increased prices of motorbike. It raised prices of CD-70 and CD Dream by Rs4,000. The new prices are Rs94,900 and Rs101,500, respectively.

The prices of Pridor, CG-125 (STD) and CGS-125 (SE) have been increased by Rs5,000. The new prices are Rs130,500, 152,500 and Rs182,000 respectively.

The biggest hikes in prices were seen in CB125F-SE, CB-150F (Red and Black) and CB-150F (Silver). Following Rs6,000 price increase, the three bikes are now priced at Rs218,500, Rs273,500 and Rs277,500 respectively.

“Although two-wheel segment of the auto sector has higher localization of up to 80 percent, the cost of production has increased due to inflation,” said analyst Umair Naseer at Topline Securities

Naseer said the government has been focusing on the four-wheel segment – reducing taxes and duties while also restricting companies from increasing car prices. “However, the government is yet to interfere in the motorcycle segment.”

The auto industry has been facing supply chain issues due to choking of shipping lines since the coronavirus spread into a pandemic, which also affected other auto sector affiliated industries such as steel.

The auto industry is highly affected by steel prices since most of the auto parts are steel intensive. Despite increasing prices, the market doesn’t have enough motorcycles to equal demand. Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) chairman Mohammad Sabir Sheikh said that the rural demand for Honda bikes is robust.

Sheikh added that the number of motorcycles present in the market was not matching high demand and therefore the own-money issue has kicked in.