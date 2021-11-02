OGRA raises LPG price by Rs13/kg

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified new price for 11.8kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder at Rs2,559.35 with per tonne price at Rs216,894.16 for the fuel.

This price hike by OGRA has increased the per kilogram price of LPG by Rs13, prompting LPG Distributers Association to convene a meeting in this regard on Tuesday.

The association said that the new notified price would push the price of 11.8kg cylinder up by Rs156, while the price of a commercial cylinder would surge by Rs599.

“Per kilogram price of LPG surged to Rs217 from Rs204 and price of domestic cylinder went up to Rs2,559 from Rs2,404, whereas the price of commercial cylinder also moved up to Rs9,847 from Rs9,248,” the association lamented.

Distributers called the price hike unjust and expressed resentment against the decision, as they claimed this would be an added burden on consumers.

The association demanded that the price of locally produced LPG should be fixed at Rs40,000/tonne with a condition on LPG marketing companies to add fifty percent of imported LPG in the mix for dispensing.

The association also demanded to increase the local production of LPG by running Jamshoro Joint Venture immediately as well as taking action against substandard LPG cylinders. It announced to go on strike on November 8, if the demands were not met, and called a meeting of the association on Tuesday to discuss the latest situation.

LPG is an alternate fuel in Pakistan that is mostly used for domestic and commercial cooking. The fuel is also used by the auto sector, as well as for other energy generating equipment. Due to its domestic consumers, it is often also called the poor man’s fuel.

LPG has risen 80.06 percent year-on-year as per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the same period last year, the price of LPG was Rs1,339.44/cylinder. This means compared to last year, the price of a LPG cylinder has risen by Rs1,219.91.